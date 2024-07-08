Britain’s Emma Raducanu says an encouraging Wimbledon run has “fuelled the fire” to continue her upward trajectory over the rest of the season.

Raducanu, 21, was beaten 6-2 5-7 6-2 by New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun in the fourth round on Sunday.

It was a disappointing exit after a series of dominant performances had heightened excitement at the All England Club.

But, having reached the fourth round of a major for the first time since winning the 2021 US Open, Raducanu reflected positively on the past week.

“I feel good about things going forwards. I feel optimistic,” said Raducanu, who is set to move back inside the world’s top 100 next week.

“As bitter as it is to take, I think [this defeat] happened for a reason.

“You don’t want things to happen too easily and too quickly. I had that before. I don’t necessarily want just a massive spike.”

Raducanu, who was given a wildcard for the All England Club, was outplayed for much of a fascinating contest.

Having won six matches in a row on the SW19 grass, Sun oozed confidence and hit a flurry of winners.

Raducanu wrestled back momentum by winning the second set but lost serve early in the decider shortly after needing treatment following a fall.

The opening game of the third set was stopped and she received treatment – on her leg and back – while laid out on the court.

Having missed last year’s Wimbledon after having operations on both wrists and her ankle, she added: “Six months ago when I was starting out after surgery, I would have signed for the fourth round at Wimbledon.

“Of course I’m disappointed. Of course I want more.

“It fuels the fire and makes me more hungry.”

‘Tough’ Murray decision was ‘right call’

Raducanu’s defeat came a day after she pulled out of a planned mixed doubles appearance alongside fellow Briton Andy Murray, citing “stiffness” in her right wrist.

Even though it was a sensible precaution – she had needed surgery on the same wrist last year – the move led to some criticism, given it denied Murray the chance to play again in his Wimbledon farewell.

Raducanu said it was a “tough” decision, adding she still stood by “making the right call”.

“With every decision, people are entitled to their opinions. Of course, there was a bit of a cloud around the decision,” she said.

“I don’t think I would have done it any other way.

“I think in this sport, especially as an individual, you have to make your own calls and prioritise yourself.

“Especially with my history, I just had to put myself first.”