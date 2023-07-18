Novak Djokovic has been fined £6,117 for smashing his racquet against the net post during the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

The incident occurred in the fifth set of his loss to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz when the 36-year-old Serb’s serve was broken in the third game.

Umpire Fergus Murphy immediately issued Djokovic a warning for a code violation for the transgression.

The money will be deducted from his runner-up cheque of £1.175m.

Djokovic’s frustration had built up in the decisive set of an enthralling contest on Sunday, having missed a simple chance at the net for a break to go 2-0 up.

In the very next game Alcaraz backed up the hold by breaking the serve of the seven-time Wimbledon champion, which prompted the emotional outburst from Djokovic and brought boos from a section of the Centre Court crowd.

World number one Alcaraz took full advantage of the break to seal a 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory after four hours and 42 minutes.

The 20-year-old’s victory at the All England Club denied Djokovic a 24th grand slam title.