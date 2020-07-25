A presenter was embarrassed when his naked wife suddenly walked behind him during a live-streamed discussion with a former presidential candidate.

TV host and actor Fabio Porchat, 37, was talking to Brazilian politician Guilherme Boulos, 38, on his mini-series “Politics Live” on Instagram when his naked wife, Nataly Mega, who had just come out from a shower, hurried across the room with nothing but a towel wrapped around her head.

She appeared to have noticed the video call as she bent down and tried not to be caught by the camera but failed miserably.

Guilherme noticed his interviewer’s naked wife and mentioned it, saying: “Somebody’s walking past naked.”

Fabio then turned around and said to his wife: “Everybody saw you.”

Nataly replied: “Could you see?”

“Obviously they can see, totally, even Boulos saw,” Fabio added while Guilherme bursted into laughter on screen.

Activist and politician Guilherme, who was the presidential candidate for the left-wing Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL) party in 2018, later joked about the incident on Twitter, saying: “They speak about me, but it was Nataly who invaded the livestream.”

Nataly and Fabio married in 2017. She is a producer on the Porta dos Fundos YouTube channel which her husband helped set up in 2012.