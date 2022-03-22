After catching him on spy camera demonstrating “strange” behaviour with his own niece, an enraged wife fully hacked off her husband’s penis.

After the girl complained multiple times about her uncle’s behaviour, the wife from Son La, Vietnam, set up the camera near the girl’s bed.

Mr. Nguyen Van H., according to police, had often engaged in what they described as “bad behavior” toward his wife’s stepchildren.

Mr. H’s behaviour had been reported to the woman’s stepdaughter several times, but Mr. H refused to confess it because there was no evidence.

The woman, named only as Mrs. N, then purchased a webcam and secretly placed it at her step-daughter’s bedside.

At noon on March 18, Ms. N checked the camera and apparently discovered Mr. Van H.’s behaviour towards the girl was “unusual”.

Mrs. N. told the police that she purchased a knife, waited until he was sleeping on March 19 and chopped off his penis.

She then went to the police and told them what she had done.

With the cut being so close to his torso, medics could not save the penis.

Dr. Dinh Khac Truong said: “The surgery was very difficult for the doctor because the wound was completely cut and the skin was gone, making it difficult to shape. Besides, the penis is cut with a knife requires doctors to treat the wound, wash the severed part properly to avoid infection.”

Local police authorities are now studying footage of the horrific incident.