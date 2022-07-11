A Bolivian woman was recently arrested for throwing hot water on her sleeping husband’s genitals because he was allegedly dreaming of another woman.

The shocking incident happened last week in the Bolivian city of La Paz. According to the scorned wife’s testimony, her 45-year-old husband was sleeping and allegedly declaring his love to another woman in his sleep.

Enraged, the woman went into the kitchen, brought a pot of water to a boil and then simply threw it on his genital area for his “transgression”. According to police sources, the man was hospitalized with second-degree burns on his privates as well as on his arm and back.

It’s unclear whether the victim notified the police or if his cries of pain alerted the neighbors, but according to TN International, local authorities have started an investigation in this case.

Juan José Donaire, deputy director of the Special Crime Fighting Force in La Paz, said that this wasn’t the first time the 45-year-old man had suffered abuse from his wife. In a previous feat of rage, the woman had reportedly doused him in alcohol and tried to set him on fire.