Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, says the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown all just around the upcoming Easter season are to tell that Jesus “wants us to pay attention to Him” as a reminder of what he has done and will continue to do.

Sharing her thoughts on Twitter, the Ghanaian actress wrote: “Sit down for a moment and just think. Easter and all the celebrations in the past. How will this year be like? You’ll be home! Why do we celebrate Easter? Just get deep for a min for me!”.

Miss Nelson also noted that people are home and will not have an excuse not to mark the true essence of Easter this year. “We are on lockdown – a Virus – the timing – Easter is getting close – what’s the essence of Easter? JESUS died for mankind! He wants us to pay attention to Him and what He did and still does for us. Now we won’t use work and other engagements as an excuse!” She tweeted.

However, Yvonne’s opinion has been met with mixed reactions from her followers:

