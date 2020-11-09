The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, has declared the Fomena seat vacant over the decision of its incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) to contest as an independent candidate in the 2020 election.

Prof Ocquaye made the announcement while addressing the House on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

The judgment comes after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wrote to the Speaker to expel the MP, Andrew Amoako Asiamah.

He indicated his ruling was in accordance with Article 3(9) of the party’s constitution which was stated in a petition brought to him.

“With all intents and purposes, he is no longer a member of the party. He has pronounced himself publicly as an independent and has filed his papers to compete against the party in his official candidate as an independent on 7th December 2020.

“Having forfeited the membership of the party on whose ticket he was elected, to parliament, the operative language of the constitution is that he shall – which is mandatory – vacate his seat in Parliament”, he said.

The Speaker added the Electoral Commission will be notified of the development for the necessary action to be taken.

The MP opted to go independent after he was challenged and lost the party’s parliamentary primary to Philip Ofori Asante.

Despite the President’s continuous plea for him to rescind his decision to contest the seat as an independent candidate, Mr Amoako maintained his mind was already made up.

