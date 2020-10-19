Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, has lifted the lid on why Thomas Partey was not handed a starting line up against Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling’s lone goal in the first half was enough for the Citizens as the Gunners lost their first game of the season.

With eight minute to go, Partey, who joined the Gunners in a deal worth 45 million pounds was introduced to the game.

But the manager after the game said he wanted to give Partey time to adjust to his new surroundings.

“Yes, we will see how quickly we can make it with him,” said Arteta after the game.

“I think we have to respect that process and that timing for him because he only trained for a day really and there’s a lot of new information and different game models for him to understand, and we have to respect that.

“But I think when he came on he looked good,” he added.

The 27-year-old signed a five year deal with the club.

Arsenal will play Rapid Wein in the Europa League on Thursday before playing Leicester City on Sunday.