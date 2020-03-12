Lawyers for National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman have told an Accra High Court that the politician needs 10 days rest and should be excused from showing up in court.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and the party’s Deputy Communications Officer, Anthony Kwaku Boahen, are facing three charges before an Accra High Court over alleged leaked audio.

The said audio details strategies the NDC intends to use for 2020 election, one being the kidnapping of family members of political opponents. They have both pleaded not guilty to these allegations.

The court is currently hearing the testimony of Benjamin Ampofo Adjei, a broadcast journalist who interviewed Mr Boahen shortly after the tape went viral.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was not present in court when the case was called on Thursday.

His lead counsel, Tony Lithur, told the court stressful campaign activities have made the politician suffer a relapse on an already existing ailment.

He said Mr Ofosu-Ampofo had been asked by his doctors to take a 10-day rest.

Trial Judge, Samuel Asiedu, granted the request and proceeded to hear the case.

Mr Lithur and lawyer for Mr Boahen, Dr Aziz Bamba then cross-examined the journalist.

Mr Adjei maintained that despite not drafting a witness statement he signed, he stands by its contents.

He, however, told the court he had no knowledge regarding who recorded the tape when it was recorded or whether or not the two accused persons were present at the said meeting.

The case has been adjourned to March 18 for continuation.

Source: Joseph Ackah-Blay | Adom News