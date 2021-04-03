Pollster and the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, has stated that sympathisers of the biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have gross hatred for the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

He was making submissions in reaction to comments made by Mr Agyapong on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

The two men were discussing the brouhaha relating to alleged threats on the life of the embattled former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Allotey Jocobs.

“For Kennedy Agyapong I know the NDC hates him, that’s a known fact, but for Allotey I’m not aware where the threat is coming from and who the perpetrators are, but it will be prudent if he seeks refuge from the IGP,” Mr Ephson noted.

He recounted a number of assassination attempts on the life of the Assin Central MP, some of which he said he was a witness to.