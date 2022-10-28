Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says he is in no position to comment on the case of embattled Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

This, according to him, is because there has not been any official communication from the Supreme Court to the House.

Mr Bagbin made these remarks on Thursday after North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa raised concerns about his colleague’s absence from the Chamber.

The Speaker indicated until the Apex Court officially informs him about the proceedings, he will not be able to comment on the matter.

“I have no basis for taking a decision in this matter because I have no records before me. I only hear about it and cannot take it as evidence.

“I thought that the authorities would have done the needful. As of now, I still have no evidence of that, so all I can do is let sleeping dogs lie as we wait to hear from them,” he stated.

A Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 nullified Mr Quayson’s election as MP after it was determined that he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

The Supreme Court after several months of litigation in a 5-2 decision ruled that he can no longer perform Parliamentary duties.