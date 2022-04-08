The National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has downplayed the relevance of the Vice President’s address on the economy on Thursday.

According to the NDC youth leader, Dr. Bawumia’s address on the state of the country’s economy, was devoid of substance.

The comments by the NDC leader, was in reaction to an address by Vice President, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia, where he touted government’s economic achievement.

In his address, he acknowledged the current economic challenges in the country but said government remains committed to making the situation better.

But Opare Addo in a Facebook post on Thursday, accused the current regime of superintending over an economic ‘mess’, therefore, Bawumia’s address doesn’t deserve a response.

“Fixing an economy is not about speaking to theories in books, but very practical. The economic story of Ghana under Akufo-Addo/Bawumia can be summarized by a six year old child . It is a mess and Bawumia should not waste our time as a people. We know what he can do after almost six (6) years of putting him in charge. He doesn’t deserve any response from any discerning mind”, the post read.

Below is the Opare Addo’s post on Facebook: