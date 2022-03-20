Rapper Black Sherif is on Twitter’s trend list on Sunday because users are commenting on a recent achievement of his.

They are spreading the VGMA story of the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker by using #Blacko.

The organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Saturday began releasing the list of nominees for this year’s awards.

A journey of a thousad miles Begins with a single step .@blacksherif_ knew a day like this will come but some people never believed in him…It's SAD tho….NEVER LOOK DOWN ON NOBODY pic.twitter.com/pJKsEY33wV — SAD Dbee😔𓃵 (@Dbee_ii) March 20, 2022

In this list, Black Sherif stands against Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, King Promise, KiDi and Kuami Eugene for the Artiste of the Year award.

Users believe his nomination goes to prove how far the artiste has come. They are hopeful Black Sherif will be crowned Artiste of the Year award at the end of the ceremony.

Black Sherif also features in some other categories such as Best HipLife/HipHop Artiste, Best Hiphop Song of the Year with his popular song ‘Second Sermon’, Male Vocal Performance of the Year.

The others are International Collaboration of the Year, where he featured Burna Boy in ‘Second Sermon Remix’, Vodafone Most Popular Song, and Best New Artiste.

Although Blacko is up against great artistes, users believe he will bag many awards.

As for the new artist of the year di33 blacko oh — Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) March 19, 2022

Yes blacko tribe we made it 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gFrZlgrqFk — BERMA🇬🇭 (@favourblinz) March 19, 2022