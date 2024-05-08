Event promoter and CEO of Ghana Music Awards, UK, Alordia has explained why rising star, Black Sherif cannot fill the prestigious O2 Arena just yet.

According to Alordia, it’s not a matter of capability but rather a question of timing and market reach.

Alordia emphasized that ,while Black Sherif is undoubtedly talented and rapidly gaining popularity, he is yet to command global reach.

He explained that, there are other artistes like King Promise who currently command larger international audiences and would be better placed for an 02 Arena concert.

He said King Promise’s broader market appeal positions him to draw larger crowds compared to Black Sherif.

Alordia said his comments are not intended to discourage Ghanaian artistes but rather to encourage them to be realistic about their current reach.

He urged Black Sherif to start with smaller venues and gradually work his way up to larger stages to build his fan base.

