It will be difficult for a Muslim to become President of Ghana, Prophet Salifu Amoako has said.

He explained that, because Christians form 70 percent of the population, a minority candidate can never win an election.

Prophet Salifu Amoako’s comment might ruin the chances of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who has been tipped to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Already, some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are lobbying for him to be a candidate in the 2024 general election.

Dr Bawumia, whose influence has won a lot of seats for the NPP in the three Northern regions, according to political pundits, will be NPP’s best bet in 2024.

But the Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday was certain the NPP might shoot itself in the foot.

He indicated that at best a Muslim should be vice and a Christian President because “Christians are the majority in the country.”

Listen to Prophet Salifu Amoako in the audio above: