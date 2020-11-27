A Nigerian man has been accused of stabbing his partner to death for refusing to register her new car in his name.

Ikebuaso wrote:

A man with the help of his 16-year-old nephew stabbed his wife to death because she refused to use his name in her newly bought car documents. The woman said she can’t use his name on the documents because the said man never paid her pride price ( they are just lovers. Di na nwuye ndi Lagos) and have not married her after living together for eight years. They locked her in immediately she came back from shop and killed her. This is a jobless man that has been feeding off the woman. This is so sad.