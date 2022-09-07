Recent Black Stars call-ups for the pre- world cup friendly games have been greeted with mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.
While some have welcomed the news and described it as ‘good squad’, others are shocked at the omissions, as in-form Joseph Paintsil (Genk) and Salis Abdul Samed (Lens) have been left out.
Ghana’s head coach Otto Addo on Tuesday, released the 29-man squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua in preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.
Tariq Lamptey, Inaki, Stephan Ambrosius and Rashford Yeboah have all earned debut invites after recently switching nationalities.
Two other debutants in the squad were Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Mohammed Salisu, who has repeatedly turned down call-ups.
Here are some reactions from Ghanaians: