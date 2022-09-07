Recent Black Stars call-ups for the pre- world cup friendly games have been greeted with mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

While some have welcomed the news and described it as ‘good squad’, others are shocked at the omissions, as in-form Joseph Paintsil (Genk) and Salis Abdul Samed (Lens) have been left out.

Ghana’s head coach Otto Addo on Tuesday, released the 29-man squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua in preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Tariq Lamptey, Inaki, Stephan Ambrosius and Rashford Yeboah have all earned debut invites after recently switching nationalities.

Two other debutants in the squad were Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Mohammed Salisu, who has repeatedly turned down call-ups.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians:

Good squad from Otto Addo. Just a bit surprised not to see Joseph Painstil. Unless he is injured. — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) September 6, 2022

They Called Baba Rahman And Didn't Call Joseph Painstil, Otto Addo Is Everything Fine??? — NANA QUOPHI 🇬🇭 (@IamQuophiJr) September 6, 2022

Ashimeru and Schlupp overlooked once again. Issahaku gets a call-up for literally doing nothing. Where is Joseph Paintsil? https://t.co/3lziKURyNU — Erzoah-Kwaw (@PerezErzoah) September 6, 2022

1st frame : Bernard Tekpetey



7 matches 🙌🏿



5 goals ⚽️😃



2nd frame: Benjamin Tetteh



8 matches 🙌🏿



0 goals ⚽️🥺



Benjamin Tetteh gets a Black Stars 🇬🇭call up ahead of Bernard Tekpetey 😳😤#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/5vtCadJhbA — Abdul Rahman Medal Abubakar (@MedalRaman) September 6, 2022

7 matches ✅



3 goals scored ⚽️



Joseph Paintsil couldn’t make the Black Stars squad for their upcoming friendlies 😤#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/MwiGmR0oEP — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) September 6, 2022

No Jeffery Schulp, Majeed Ashimeru and Joseph Paintsil in the black stars squad. How?? — rak•🇬🇭 (@coolRak7) September 6, 2022

Otto Addo didn’t call Asamoah and you think Black Stars is going to have a shot on target in the September international friendlies? — CORROSIVE 👿🇬🇭 (@yawdevil_) September 6, 2022

Asamoah Gyan ein fitness trainer said he’s 90% fit and can play… Otto Addo said make Baby Jet work on his Ass before… Ei 😭😂😂 — Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy) (@kwaku_majesty_) September 6, 2022