Ten years on, brother of the late President John Evans Atta Mills has disclosed for the first time, what may have caused the stateman’s death.

Many Ghanaians, including the former aide to the late president, Koku Anyidoho, have raised questions about the death of John Evans Atta Mills.

Mr Anyidoho dared the family to make the details public after they questioned his locus to make changes to his gravesite without their knowledge.

The late President died on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital.

On Thursday, the late President’s brother and MP for KEEA, Samuel Atta Mills, in an exclusive interview with JoyNews, said the late President suffered a medical condition called sinus infection back in 2005.

Cleveland clinic defines Sinus infection as an inflammation of the sinuses that can cause them to get blocked and filled with fluid. It is usually caused by cold or allergies. An infection could result from the blockage.

According to Mr Mills, the medical condition kept on deteriorating the health of his brother to the extent that he had to go for chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He explained that the complications from all these health issues led to the death of his brother.

“We are satisfied with what killed him. He had had a sinus problem. If anybody cares to know that was around 2005 and 2006 that time and it was that thing that had kept on for some time and so he had to go for chemotherapy and he had to go for radiotherapy and it was all those complications, those were all part of it,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, the MP has also responded to the Head of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho’s question about the autopsy report of the late President.

Speaking on Upfront, Wednesday, Mr Mills said Mr Anyidoho has no business demanding the autopsy report.

“Autopsy report is personal for the family. Is he a family member? What is his business asking for an autopsy report? We took the autopsy report from the 37 Military Hospital, we went to AMA.

“Professor Mills was buried there with a death certificate from AMA, we had to take the autopsy report over there. That is when they granted us the burial certificate. What is his business asking?” he noted.