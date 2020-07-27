Ex-Germany international, Gerald Asamoah, has said representing Die Mannschaft was the best decision he took during his footballing career.

Born at Mampong in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Asamoah moved to Germany at the age of 12 and represented the former world champions at the 2002 and 2006 editions of the Fifa World Cup.

Asamoah became the first African-born black player to ever play for Germany, scoring six goals in 43 games.

Speaking to DW Sports in an interview, the 41-year-old believes his decision to play for Germany gave opportunities for other Black Stars players to feature for the country.

“My first World Cup was in Japan-Korea, I was sitting on the bench and a photographer said, “what are you doing here?” I said I’m a player.

“People didn’t believe it. How can a black guy play for Germany? That was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“Now you can see how many Black’s play for German team. Black people in German said, ‘thank you for doing this,’ and now I’m accepted at the workplace.

“I never knew it is so hard but after I took the decision, black people support me,” he added.

Asamoah made his debut for Germany in 2001 and scored against Slovakia.