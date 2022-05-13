The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has lauded Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for his dedication to the cause of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Lexis Bill on Joy FM’s Personality Profile, on Thursday, Mrs. Osei-Opare described Dr. Bawumia as “a great Vice President.”

Her assertion comes after Lexis Bill asked if she thinks Vice President Bawumia would make a great President.

According to her, Dr Bawumia has discharged his work diligently.

“He is the Vice President. He has always been very active,” she said.

The Chief of Staff went on to say that Dr. Bawumia is not a ceremonial Vice President, adding that “he is contributing to realisation of the vision of President Akufo-Addo.”

In her view, if the New Patriotic Party’s delegates recognise Dr. Bawumia’s accomplishments, she believes it is up to them to decide whether he is qualified to take over from President Akufo-Addo.

She added that “certainly as a Vice President, he has my total admiration and support.”

When asked to stick her neck out, Mrs. Osei-Opare said, “I know what you are trying to do. I don’t want John Boadu to sanction me (amid laughter), because the party says that they haven’t opened nomination so we should not say what we don’t have to say.”