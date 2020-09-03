What each zodiac sign finds attractive in their partners?

Attraction is one of the key aspects of a relationship. Only when you’re attracted to someone, will you leap for the stars and express your love to your significant other. However, it is extremely difficult to pinpoint the things that drew you towards your partner in the first place. From their charming appearance to their witty sense of humour, anything to everything can be a possibility. With the help of zodiac signs, you can find out a lot about your personality and also what you like or dislike about the people around you. Surely, you have encountered many people in your life and every person may have been different in their own ways, however, there must have been a common or a specific trait that charmed its way into your heart. To help you find out what it was, here are the things that attract you the most in a partner, according to your zodiac sign.

02/13Aries

If you’re an Aries, you sure love the idea of adventure and excitement. You are someone who is all about the chase and takes pride in the way you are. However, when it comes to your partner, it is their calm and composed nature that attracted you to them in the first place. While you’re someone who cannot contain their fiery nature, you find it extremely appealing when your partner helps you find your peace of mind.

03/13Taurus

Taurus, you’re someone who is extremely loyal to their partners and while it may have taken a lot of time for you to fall in love, the sure-shot thing that attracted you the most about them is their sense of stability and poise. While you’re someone, who loves a stable relationship, the fact that your partner wants the same thing, is something that attracts you the most about them.

04/13Gemini

Geminis are fun and easy going people and therefore, when they are in a relationship, the one thing that attracts them the most about their partner is their sense of space and the level of freedom they thrust upon their partners.

05/13Cancer

If you’re a Cancerian, emotional support is all that matters to you. As you’re sensitive and most of your decisions are taken from the heart, you expect the same from your partner. Therefore, Cancer, you love a partner who provides you with a sense of emotional security and reaches out to you in times of tension.

06/13Leo

Leos are popular attention seekers, who can’t do without a little drama. However, when it comes to their partner, they seek someone who instead of making it seem extremely obvious, can play it cool and cleverly charm their way into their hearts.

07/13Virgo

Virgos are silent fighters who like to take every responsibility upon themselves, which may seem impressive but with time one tends to understand how stressed they are due to all the load. Therefore, when it comes to a Virgo, they’re very likely to be pleased by their partners, only if they show a level of concern and give them the support they need, without of course making it too obvious.

08/13Libra

As a Libran, you’re more prone to a lifestyle where you feel you must take all the important decisions of your life. While you seek to maintain a balanced and a healthy relationship with your partner, you tend to stress a lot about every small problem in your relationship. That is probably why you’re inclined to give in to a person who shows decisiveness and a determination to take up responsibilities and handle troubling situations.

09/13Scorpio

When it comes to attraction, Scorpions love their partners for their ability to understand and respect them for their freedom and need for personal space. A Scorpion can be very secretive and if you’re one, you’re probably be with a person who does not compel you to reveal them.

10/13Sagittarius

If you’re a Sagittarian, you value your love and passion for adventure. You love the idea of exploration and live for the moment of freedom. Therefore, in case you’re ever attracted to a person, it’ll probably be because of their similar sport for adventure and quests.

11/13Capricorn

Capricorns are reasonable people who do not gamble in matters of heart. As logical and rational they are about their professional careers, they’re all the more dedicated towards their partners. That being said, Capricorns are all about responsibility, discipline, and self-control and if there’s anything that can attract them to their partner is a sense of home and security.

12/13Aquarius

Aqaurians love people who not only respect their own freedom but also bestow it upon others. And that is why it’s not very surprising when you fall for or get attracted to people who have similar beliefs as you.

13/13Pisces

Pisceans are dreamy personalities who love rooting for fairytale endings and a happily ever after. However, often their expectations is what leads them to their heartbreaks. Therefore, there is nothing more attractive about their partners than their sense of sanity and their realistic attitude towards their life. While they can’t help but live in the land of fantasy, they sure want their partners to be practical in life.