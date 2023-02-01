The Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, has paid a working visit to inspect the works on a military base which is under construction at Sehwi Punikrom in the Wiawso municipality.

As part of the measures to deepen the security in the region, the newly created region is constructing a military base to support its security activities.

Speaking to the minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, during his visit to the military base site, he said the project has become necessary since the region is new and also shares borders with Ivory Coast, therefore, effort must be made to ensure the safety of its residents by providing good hospitality for the military personnel so that they can respond to whenever the need arises.

The minister expressed confidence that the military base at the centre of the region will strengthen the security in the area.

Richard Ebbah Obeng also articulated satisfaction with the progress of work done within three months.

In accompanying the minister to the military base site was the Municipal Chief Executive of Sehwi Wiawso, Louis Owusu Agyapong, he said the assembly will fasten their efforts to connect the facility to electricity and water which is also a major challenge in the area, the MCE assured to fix those challenges before the project is commissioned

Louis Owusu Agyapong commended the minister for his good leadership skills which opted for more development and progress in the region since he took into office as a minister.