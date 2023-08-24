West Ham United are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Ajax to sign attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Premier League club have submitted an official offer worth €41m plus €3m in add-ons (£35m + £2.56m) in a deal that would include a 10% sell-on clause.

The proposal is expected to be accepted by their Eredivisie counterparts.

Personal terms are in place for the 23-year-old to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth.

The Athletic previously reported that West Ham had a bid rejected by Ajax for Kudus who is under contract at Ajax until 2025 but rejected a one-year extension in April.

Chelsea were among other clubs to have registered an interest in Kudus earlier in this summer’s transfer window. Brighton & Hove Albion also reached an agreement in principle to sign Kudus earlier this month.

The Ghana international has spent three seasons in Amsterdam, scoring 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches. He has also scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Ghana including two in the World Cup last winter.

West Ham have bolstered their midfield by signing Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse but are seeking further attacking reinforcements before the September 1 deadline.

The east London side are next in action this Saturday when they travel to play Brighton in the Premier League.