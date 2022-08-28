The Chair and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva-Kinova, says her outfit is willing to assist Ghana to put the country’s economy on a better footing.

The Bulgarian economist made this known in a tweet on Friday, August 26, 2022.

According to her, the IMF’s decision to support Ghana stems from a ‘constructive meeting’ she had with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and his team.

The meeting, she disclosed, bordered on the challenges of Ghana’s economy and how to address them.

“Constructive meeting with [Ghana’s] Finance Minister Ofori-Atta & his team on Ghana’s economic challenges and the way forward. We are ready to do our part to help the authorities stabilize the economy, lay the ground for stronger growth & help the most vulnerable,” the tweet said.

Constructive meeting w/🇬🇭 Finance Minister Ofori-Atta & his team on Ghana’s economic challenges and the way forward.



We are ready to do our part to help the authorities stabilize the economy, lay the ground for stronger growth & help the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/ueQ4d3uY8k — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) August 26, 2022

The assurances from the IMF Chair comes at a time when the country’s economic outlook is in distress.

Currently, Ghana’s currency, the Ghana Cedi, is consistently depreciating against the US dollar at a fast rate which many citizens are lamenting about.

Inflation is also on the rise with the cost of living also on the high.

These factors, were amongst a list of considerations which compelled Ghana to seek assistance from the IMF on July 1, 2022.

In a statement issued by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the move to go to the IMF is to help the global lender assist government in implementing some economic recovery prorgammes.