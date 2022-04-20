A serial sperm donor will soon have 55 children after travelling across the UK and Europe to help women get pregnant.

Kyle Gordy, 30, from Los Angeles, is a father to 46 children and has nine more on the way.

Kylie said of his tour to get women pregnant: “This is my second sperm donation tour to the UK and Europe.

“I’ve travelled from London all the way up to Edinburgh to donate.

“I’m now in Berlin waiting for a couple to get over Covid so I can donate my sperm to them.”

Engaged couple Kathryn, 26, and Alice, 25, from Cambridge, told how they are expecting a child after a donation from Kyle in August 2021.

Kyle makes sperm donations via artificial insemination or sex, which he says accounts for roughly 10% of cases.

He explained: “Some women prefer the old-fashioned way.

“They will ask if we can just have sex and I’ll tell them I’m up for it and we exchange STD tests.”

Kyle has met nine of his children in person, but gets updates on all of them on a group chat for the mothers of the youngsters.

He added: “We’re like a little modern family.”

Kyle always dreamed of having children but never felt compelled to get into a relationship as he is turned off by high divorce rates and monogamy.

Then in 2014, he made his first successful sperm donation to a mutual female friend who wanted to have a baby with her girlfriend.

After the couple became pregnant, Kyle says word quickly spread about his ‘strong sperm’ which lead him to more donations, and soon he began as sharing his services on his Instagram account @KyleGordy123.

He explained: “I always wanted to have kids. I’ve had a few failed relationships but it is something I’m open to in the future with the right person.

“It will take someone special to accept me for what I do.

“I was going to apply to a sperm bank, but it felt so cold and clinical. I also didn’t like the fact that you never knew what happened to your sperm.

“The specimens at a bank could be sitting there for years. You don’t really know what you’re getting.

“I have no idea why a woman would want to use a sperm bank when the success rate is quite low.”