The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) says the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021 is a step in the right direction.

In a press statement addressing the church’s stance on homosexuality and its criminalisation, the GCBC stated that while the church does not condemn homosexuals for being homosexuals, it condemns the homosexual acts that they perform.

It noted that the State, taking into consideration the threat these homosexual acts may pose to the nation, may as well criminalise the acts of homosexuals in the national interest.

It however, stated that it is not right to criminalise homosexuals just for being homosexuals.

According to the GCBC, the anti-gay bill currently being considered by parliament provides ample punitive measures to deter homosexuals from engaging in homosexual acts.

“In this connection, we can state that the draft bill on “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021” currently in Parliament is in the right direction, as it seeks to enact laws against criminal homosexual acts.

“The bill aims to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities, and provide for the protection of children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities, and other persons,” the GCBC stated.

It commended legislators for their efforts to ensuring the bill gets passed.

“It is our hope that, when passed into law, it will indeed promote proper human sexual rights and authentic Ghanaian family values which are under threat from homosexual acts. It is also the hope of the Church that the bill will impose punitive measures that are commensurate with the crimes committed,” it stated.

Below is the full statement