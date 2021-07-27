The Ga-Dangme Lands Administration (GDLA) has petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to highlight the protracted issues of land ownership of the Ga-Dangme people.

In the letter, the Chief Executive of the organisation, King Ayi Tunnmaa II, bemoaned the indifference exhibited by successive governments to release state lands that have not been used for the purposes for which they were acquired as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution.

“There are court judgments in favour of the Ga-Dangme people regarding our lands, but unfortunately we are being humiliated, insulted, marginalised, deprived of our rights and privileges, and some of the times intimidated, harassed and brutalised, and the state bodies that are supposed to enforce the judgments are not doing what it is expected of them, in blatant and gross violation of the 1992 Constitution,” he said.

Citing the attack by some military officers on some La youth on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, King Tunnmaa II said it was a clear indication of some high-ranking servicemen abusing their offices to suppress the will of the Ga people to fight for their land.

“We believe the right channels of engagement are not explored in many of such decision-making processes, assuming that these lands have been acquired by the state, hence the agitations from our people,” he added.

“Clearly we can see that the rights of the Ga-Dangme people have been and are still being trampled upon with impunity in total violation of the 1992 Constitution and in the full glare of past governments and unfortunately yours too, Your Excellency,” he added.

Below is the full statement: