Director of Elections for the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has indicated that the Commission will find it difficult to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general election should the novel coronavirus in the country goes beyond the month of June.



According to Dr Serebour, the EC on its calendar has from now up to the end of June to compile new voters’ register for the next general election as the existing voters’ register is bloated, making it impossible to be used for elections in the country.



Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning Show, the Director of Elections for the EC in response to host of the show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on what the Commission will do next should COVID-19 extend beyond June, he said the Commission will make a decision when it gets to that.



“When it gets to June and we have been unable to compile a new voters’ register due to the coronavirus, a decision will be taken. When we get to that bridge we will certainly cross it,” he said.



“We have made Ghanaians to understand that the current voters’ register cannot be used for the next elections and so we are praying that God will give us the opportunity to organise the registration,” he pointed out.



He insisted that the EC is poised to compile new voters’ register, adding that though it is not an agreed position of the Commission, he was certain that a new law may be made to cater for that challenge as a result of the coronavirus.



He believes that the coronavirus will not go beyond June, but “the Commission will decide on what to do if we reach that barrier.”