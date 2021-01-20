Family of former President Jerry John Rawlings has reconsidered its buy-in on the date and location for the burial of the late statesman initially scheduled for January 22 to 27, 2021.

The activities earlier agreed encompassed; a main funeral at the Black Star Square, Catholic Mass, laying in state at the Accra International Conference Centre, 2-day hosting of traditional mourning by the Anlo Traditional Council and subsequent burial of the former President at the Military Cemetery in Accra.

This consensus had been announced by Caretaker Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on January 13, 2021, after a meeting with the Funeral Planning Committee, the family, the Anlo Traditional Council and other state agencies assisting with the funeral arrangements.

However, with barely three days to the event, the Office of the Agbotui and Allied Families has disclosed certain revisions it wishes to see in the line-up going forward following a January 17 meeting convened by the Traditional Council of the Anlo State.

In its latest letter to President Akufo-Addo, the family explained that most portions of the initial line-up remain unchanged “except the intended burial at the Military Cemetery and the original plan to have the Traditional Rites for the 22nd and 23rd January in Anloga.”

The statement further insisted that “the Chief and people of the Anlo State led by the families have resolved to take possession of their beloved departed son’s mortal remains.”

They are also demanding to “proceed to continue the Final Traditional Rites and burial on 29th and 30th January 2021 at the Anlo State as tradition demands.”

Meanwhile, work is already underway at the Military Cemetery in the La Dadekotopon Municipality in Accra, including the clearing of weeds and painting of pavements.

Former President Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, after a short illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.