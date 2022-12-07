The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rising International School of Excellence, Paul Skidmore, has said students in the Weija-Gbawe municipality, especially ones enrolled in the school will benefit from excellent facilities, engaging learning materials and a dedicated team of teaching professionals, all overseen by their academic experts and data analysts.

This, he says, is part of measures to boost quality but affordable education in the municipality and the country as a whole.

Speaking at the launch of the school, Mr Skidmore assured parents who will enroll their wards of quality modern facilities and great teaching superintended by expert team of teachers from across West Africa, Europe and North America.

Rising International School of Excellence opened on 17th January 2022 with its mission to provide good quality but affordable education to learners in the Weija-Gbawe municipality and beyond. It is a basic school which enrolls pupils from Nursery1 to JHS 3.

The school runs great model enriched with many extracurricular activities including blended learning where learners use tablets and Chrome Book to learn on their own.

In an interview with the CEO of Rising International School of Excellence, Mr Skidmore, he said their mission is to create the best schools at affordable price for parents.



Managing Director of the school, Victor Kpentey, said teaching staff in the school have unique ways of passing over knowledge to their students.

Ernestina Lomotey is the Girls’ Prefect of the school and is urging school aged people mainly girls in the municipality to enroll in quality schools which will keep them busy academically to protect them from peer pressure and its dangers.

She said her days so far in the school have shaped and produced the best in her.