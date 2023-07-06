Hearts of Oak Board Member has revealed the club has identified why the club almost suffered relegation in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Rainbow Club who kicked off the season with Samuel Boadu in charge as head coach finished the season at the 12th position with 46 points.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM in an interview, the politician said very soon, the club will come out to inform the public and supporters about why the club almost suffered relegation last season.

“If things are not going well, we should look at the exact reason why we were nearly relegated this season. We have found out what the reason is and very soon, we will tell you what the reason is,” Vincent Odoeti Sowah said.

Following the dismissal of Boadu, Serbian manager, Slavko Matic was confirmed as the new head coach on a two-year deal but was chased out by the fans due to poor run of results.

Assistant coach, David Ocloo was named as the interim boss until the end of the season.

At the moment, the Phobians are in the process of unveiling a new trainer to ensure a successful campaign in the 2023/24 season.