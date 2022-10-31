Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has assured that his side will continue to work and improve after picking up their first win of the season.

In the matchday four games, the Phobians hosted Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Isaac Mensah and Gladson Awako scored each to bring the Phobians from a goal down to a 2-1 win over Bibiani Gold Stars in Accra.

The Serbian gaffer, who signed a two-year deal after the win, reiterated that they will continue to work and improve.

“Very important that we won and the way we wanted to play, you saw Gold Stars from the first minute they started wasting our time,” the Serbian trainer told StarTimes.

“We didn’t play today for 40 minutes in total and I think football won today and the character of my boys.”

READ ALSO

The Serbian trainer admits that his charges were under pressure before playing against Gold Stars.

“They feel the pressure of course and when you receive this cheap goal, things start to be more difficult.

“But after the goal, we immediately changed formation from 4-4-2 to 3-5-2, the most important thing is the win for my players.

“They had a big wish to win, I think the way we want to play is good, we must continue to work harder.

“Because every game for us will be like this one for us,” Matic added.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.