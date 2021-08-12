The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has assured that he is determined to ensure faceless match-fixers will be eliminated from the game.

The country’s football governing body announced opening “sporting investigations” last month into the Ghana Premier League match-day 34 game that saw AshantiGold hammer relegated Inter Allies 7-0 at Len Clay Stadium on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Inter Allies defender, Hashmin Musah, who dominated the local media, scored two intentional own goals in the said game and said in an interview days later he did so to spoil an opponent’s bet.

However, Kurt Okraku, who was speaking at the launch of the Division One League Super Cup, said all “faceless cowards” who attacked the country’s football in the just-ended season will face the full sanctions when found guilty.

“Our football has been attacked by faceless cowards,” the GFA boss reiterated.

“It is my responsibility and that of the Executive Council to defend the passion of the nation,” the leader of Ghana football remarked.

“Everybody who has played a part [in match-fixing relating to betting] will face it.

“We will clean our sport and bring confidence to a sport that feeds me and all of us, a sport that gives hope and spiration to the entire 30 million people of this country.

“If you are here and you know that you played a part, just be ready.

“Don’t call me, because you didn’t call me when you wanted to play that role. And those who are calling must stop. Those who are calling my phone regarding betting must stop.

“To quote a former President of America, we will chase them out of their hiding places and bring them to justice,” Mr Okraku assured.