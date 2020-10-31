Traders at Alabar market in Kumasi have pleaded with the police to release the armed robbers who were arrested on Friday in the area for them to be lynched.

According to the traders, these robbers deserve not to be alive because they have killed innocent people in the market.

Three suspected robbers were arrested by the Ashanti Regional police over a foiled robbery incident at Alabar, a suburb of Kumasi on Friday, October 30.

Friday’s daylight robbery at the biggest black market in the Region saw scores of traders caught up in a cross fire.

Three persons wounded during the attack were rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital.

Traders who stormed the police station where the robbers were being kept asked the security authorities to release them in order to be given a dose of their own medicine.