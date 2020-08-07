Lawyer of NDC’s Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi says her team is taking all the necessary precautionary measures to ensure that her client is safe after he was threatened by Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Beatrice Annang, upon her client’s investigations evidence reveal that the MP had indeed taken steps to follow through with his threats.

The Assin South MP had said on Asempa FM's 'Ekosiisen' show that he can in a matter of minutes organise his thugs to beat Mr Gyamfi.

“Ordinarily this would have been considered as one of the discussions that accompany political discourses in the country.”

“But, having regards for his history and the notorious fact that Ahmed Suale faced the same threat on the same show, it demonstrates that Mr Kennedy Agyapong has the capacity to not only to threaten but to out the carry threats,” she said on Top Story on Joy FM, Thursday.

Lawyer Beatrice Annang said that although they cannot assume the legislator followed through with his threats on the journalist, it is important they protect their client from such happenings.

“If he has done that before and it has resulted in an act, then, in our belief this cannot be mere threat of a mere political gimmick.

“Also the threat of harm and threat of death are offensive under our Criminal Offensive Act. I should say that preparing is also a crime.”

This, she explained, is why they have filed a criminal complaint against the legislator at the CID Headquarters.

She stated that they want the CID to investigate the issue which will in tirn ensure her client’s safety.

She stated that the police has schedule a meeting with them on August 17 for further inform after their investigations.