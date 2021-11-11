We want fire-free Christmas - Fire Service

Assistant Chief Fire Officer 1, Nuhu Gibril, Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), says the Command is working towards a zero fire outbreak during the Christmas festivities.

He described fire incidents during festivities as unfortunate situations and urged the public to adhere to best fire safety practices for a fire-free yuletide.

ACFO1 Gibril said this during a sensitisation programme for market women and drivers at the Tudu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Terminal in Accra to raise awareness on fire outbreaks and training on the management of dangerous fire.

This year, the country recorded 3,301 fire incidents from January to June, with ¢24,168,183 as of the cost of the damages.

From January to October 2020, Accra recorded 821 fire outbreaks against 741 for the same period this year.

ACFO1 Gibril said Christmas festivities were special moments for families and underscored the need for all to know how to prevent and handle fires.

“Globally, people are shifting from firefighting approach to fire prevention,” he said and urged the populace to develop an interest in prevention and management of dangerous fires.

Divisional Officer GD1 Evans Osei Owusu, Regional Fire Safety Officer, advised the market women against selling firecrackers to children during festivities.

He asked them to ensure proper ventilation in warehouses and desist from keeping cylinders attached to burners and regulators in boxes.

Mr Owusu also advised drivers to always fill their tanks at gas stations and repair leakages before moving their vehicles.

Mr Olympio Peku, a Representative of the Regional Secretariat, Ghana Private Road Transport Union, commended the Fire Service for the engagement and stated the readiness of traders and drivers at the station to the campaign against fire incidents during the yuletide.

Nana Bugyei, Manager of the BRT Terminal, Tudu and Adenta, also pledged support to the campaign and commended the Fire Service for the foresight.