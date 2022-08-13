Just like townfolks in the Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities, students of Krobo Girls Senior High School (SHS) at Odumase are suffering the brunt of a community-wide blackout.

According to the students, their academic lives practically come to a halt at night as there is no electricity to aid their studies.

They now, therefore, resort to their torchlight so they can learn at night to prepare for the next school day.

Some aggrieved Form 2 home economics students revealed this on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem during a visit to their school.

Krobo residents have had a long-standing dispute with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over supposed wrong estimation of bills and over-billing.

The decision to install prepaid meters was stalled after residents in some communities claimed it was just a decoy to recoup the old bill.

The residents have since Wednesday, July 27, 2022, not had electricity – a situation which is affecting healthcare delivery, academic and commercial activities in the area.

