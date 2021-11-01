The Ghana Police Service says it will deploy every legal means to interrogate the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

Parliament was unable to release the MP for investigations.

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Ghana Police Service wrote to Parliament on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, demanding that the MP be released to assist with investigations.

The MP is being sought over what the police describe as his alleged involvement in the unlawful blockade of a road and the destruction of public property.

But, parliament in a reply issued through the Deputy Director of Legal Services, Nana Tawiah Okyir, to the police administration said it was unable to release the MP as requested by the CID.

“I am directed by the Rt Hon Speaker to inform you that proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament commenced on Tuesday, October 26, and having regard to the limitations of Articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, he is unable to release the Member of Parliament as requested in your letter.”

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, October 31, 2021, by the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, it noted that the police will continue to use legal means to compel the MP for interrogations.

“Three other persons have been interrogated on this matter and we shall continue to use every legal means to interrogate all other suspects including the Honourable MP for Madina,” the statement said.