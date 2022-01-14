The Senior House Master of Kofi Kinaata’s alma mater, Takoradi Technical Institute, Emmanuel Asare, has revealed that the institution still owes the singer for performing at the school’s entertainment event.

In an interview with Becky on E-VIBES, he explained that, the reason for the debt is because all the money made was used to pay musician Castro, who also played at the same event.

“I remember when we had an entertainment night with Castro, Kofi Kinaata was in this room and we called him, and I remember after the programme, we were supposed to give him something, but we had nothing.

We never knew Castro. You know the demand was a bit higher so we had to pump in the money for Castro. It was left with Kofi, so we told him that “as for you, you are our boy so you manage it like that” and he was really happy. So we owe him now,” he said.

