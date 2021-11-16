Chairman of the National Chapters Committee [NCC] of Hearts of Oak, Elvis Herman Hesse, has pleaded with the fans to be patient despite their difficult start of the season.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions are yet to taste a win after three matches played.

However, Mr Hesse has implored the fans not to get worried but rather continue to support the team.

Elvis Hesse Herman

“As much as I share some of their opinions, I plead that the supporters should be patient, it’s only three matches played so far, it’s still early days yet,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Looking at this season, the first five matches are difficult and the team is entering into this season as defending champions so there is a lot of pressure,” he added.

Hesse hopes the supporters will continue to have faith and encourage the team rather than criticise them since the season has just started.

“I think at this moment what they need is our support since it’s too early to criticise especially the technical staff and the team since all is not lost,” he said.

The Rainbow club sits 11th on the league log with three points with their bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko leading the log with nine points.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Obuasi to play against Ashanti Gold on Friday, 19 November at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.