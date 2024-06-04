President of FC Samartex, Dr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire says they knew they would emerge as champions due to their preparation prior to the start of the season.

With two games to end the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Samartex have won the top flight for the first time in their history with 58 points.

They were declared champions following their 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars in the Matchday 32 games on Sunday at the Nsenkyire Sports Stadium.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, Dr Nsenkyire said they were confident of annexing the title due to the preparations before the start of the season.

FC Samartex will travel to Karela United in the Matchday 33 games before wrapping up their campaign with a home game against Accra Lions.