Striking nurses across the country say they will not beat retreat until their demands are met by the government.

According to them, they did not “swear an oath of poverty” when they decided to join the revered profession.

General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association (GRNMA), David Tenkorang-Twum, said until the government recognises them as essential service providers, they won’t call off the strike.

“We have not sworn oath of poverty; we are essential service providers and we should be treated as such,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Mr Tenkorang-Twum said the posturing of the government during the negotiation process prompted the strike.

“The posturing of government when we were negotiating for what is due us proved that we did not deserve it,” he fumed.

The GRNMA General Secretary indicated that since they are exposed to a lot of hazards in the discharge of their duties, it is prudent they are given what is due them.

Mr Tenkorang-Twum urged Ghanaians feeling the brunt of the strike to urge the government to improve their conditions of service.