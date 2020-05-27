The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says it has no entrenched position on the reopening of schools.

President of the Association, Angel Carbonu said they have been called to meet the President on the matter and they are willing to fashion a collective solution with the government.

This comes a week after the Association together with sister unions such as Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teacher (CCT) opposed a June reopening of schools.

The meeting forms part of government’s stakeholder-engagement towards easing the restrictions and returning the country to normalcy.

According to him; making schools safe is paramount to the interest of all the teacher unions in the country.

Speaking to Daniel Dadzie on Prime Morning on Joy Prime Channel, Mr Carbonu said there is inadequate information to effectively contain the virus should a case be recorded in a school.

“I don’t know how much time is needed to reopen schools. I’m even confused about the disease. The time needed will depend on what the scientists and medical teams will tell us about the true nature of the disease” he said.

NAGRAT President indicated that the training of teaching and non-teaching staff as well as students on safety protocols will help curb the spread of the virus should schools reopen.

Already, the teacher unions have had engagements with the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana’s COVID-19 Team on a possible reopening of schools.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation by May 31 as the ban on social gatherings expires then.

Even before government finalises engagements with stakeholders, some educationists are kicking against the reopening of schools as they fear institutions may become breeding grounds for the spread of the virus.

But the government is confident a stakeholder dialogue will arrive at a favourable decision.