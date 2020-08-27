Minister of Local Government, Hajia Alima Mahama, has said the Ministry has achieved 90 percent of the promises made in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2016 manifesto at the local government level.

On Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, she said the investment made is an attestation of the government’s commitment to develop communities.

“The claim that local government has not met its responsibility under the manifesto is wrong and we have evidence that we have done that. I will put us at 90%,” she said.

The Local Government Minister indicated that, releases to the various assemblies from the District Assemblies Common Fund have sharply increased from GH¢461 million in 2016 to GH¢967 million in 2019 by the government.

“From the Common Fund in 2016, GH¢461 million was transferred, 2017 GHC663 million, 2018, GH¢698 million and 2019, GH¢967 million,” she said.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nalerigu Gambaga in the North East region, could not fathom why people accuse her Ministry of not doing anything.

“I don’t know where people are getting their information from when they say the local government did not implement the manifesto. We have done a lot and this shows that we are performing,” she added.

The Local Government Minister cited how 23 projects left by the previous NDC administration have been completed to buttress her point.

She assured her Ministry will do more if the NPP is given another four-year mandate in the December polls.