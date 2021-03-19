Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has said they failed to back Sulley Muntari despite fighting for the interest of his Black Stars teammates.

Muntari has been out of the senior national team after he was thrown out of camp during the 2014 World Cup after fighting with a management team member, Moses Armah Parker and damaging his gadget worth $8,000.

Reacting to Muntari’s reputation as a rebel, Agyemang-Badu said the midfielder was let down by his Black Stars teammates.

According to him, Muntari always stood up for his colleagues but they let him down by not publicly backing him when he attracted controversy.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

“I think as players we did not help Sulley Muntari in some situations,” Agyeman-Badu, a former Black Stars midfielder told Citi TV.

“I am also guilty. I cannot exclude myself. Most of the time he stood up for the team. However, we never mentioned it when we were out of camp.

“He would receive all the bashing because everyone is looking out for himself. I need to be real because there are times when it really hurts me,” he added.

Agyemang-Badu is currently a free agent after terminating his contract with Serie A side Hellas Verona in January.

Earlier, the former Udinese anchorman announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after over a decade of playing for the Black Stars.