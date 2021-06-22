Christian Atsu believes the Black Stars deserve every criticism thrown at them by the public for their inability to win any trophy for the country.

The West African country has not won a major international trophy since winning the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] despite playing in the 1992, 2010 and 2015 finals.

The team’s inability to win any trophy led to the public failing to show up during Black Stars games.

Atsu, who has been a key member of the team since making his debut in 2012, speaking in an interview, believes the team deserves all the backlash it has received for its inability to win silverware.

“We fight for the fans, we play for the fans and if you have noticed if the fans are not behind us, we perform badly you know,” he told Starr Sports.

Christian Atsu

“But I know the fans don’t see this, we play for them and also put in everything for them but our best has not been enough for them and we deserve the criticisms from them”

He, however, assured Ghanaians that the team will continue to put in more efforts to improve.

“We just promise that everyday things will be much better,” he said.

He recently left Newcastle United after four years with the club and has been out of the Black Stars after picking up an injury during the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.