Medeama SC head coach, Evans Adotey, has assured that they are winning the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The Yellow and Mauve sit top of the league log with 53 points following their impressive 5-1 win over Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the matchday 31 games.

Medeama will host King Faisal at Akoon Park in the matchday 32 games later this afternoon.

According to the veteran trainer, they have moved on from their win against Hearts of Oak and are now focusing on the game against relegation-threatened King Faisal.

Evans Adotey

“We are keeping the remaining games one at a time. We are putting the victory behind us,” he told StarTimes.

“We are playing King Faisal and a win will keep us on top of the log and then we look at Samartex before we take on the last game. So we are taking it match after match.”

He further reiterated that once they are on top of the log, they will maintain their place on the top until the end of the season.

“While we are on top of the log, trust me, we are winning the league. I said my dream was to top the league log before the game against Hearts of Oak and we have achieved that so my mission is fulfilled.

“Trust me, we are maintaining the top of the log until the final day,” he added.