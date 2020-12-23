The Sagnarigu MP says members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are prepared to lay down their lives to protect and defend the democracy of the country.

Fuseini Bashir Alhassan said the party would not succumb to any form of intimidation in their pursuit to seek justice in the just ended-polls.

“If we [NDC] have to die to defend this democracy we will do it. We would not allow anyone to suppress us,” he said in an interview with Joy News.

He made this comment after the NDC minority caucus in Parliament were prevented by police officers in their quest to submit a petition to the Electoral Commissioner on Tuesday.

The peaceful march by the minority MPs later turned chaotic as the police were seen physically manhandling some of the MPs.

Mr Fuseini, however, noted that the march they embarked on is to protect the will of electorates and demand a re-collation of the Techiman South results.

He described the declaration of the Techiman South seat by the EC as fraudulent and lacked transparency in the collation process of results.

“Article one of the constitution of the Republic which is the supreme law of the land enjoins Ghanaians to have a bonding duty to rise up and defend our democracy and that is what we just did.

“They are subverting the will of the people and the democratic decision that the people tooK on December 7…where they go and vote and they steal the votes for Nana Akufo-Addo,” he added.

He said the NDC would not allow that to happen under a democratic regime.