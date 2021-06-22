Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has reiterated his side’s readiness to play any big football team in the world at the moment.

The record MTN FA Cup winners are enjoying some good football under Boadu in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Football season.

The Phobians sit on top of the league log with 53 points with just a goal difference separating them and Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians have been revived under the young gaffer and they continued their fine form over the weekend with a commanding 4-1 win over third-tier Windy Professionals in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The former African champions take on sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the matchday 31 games but that game will be preceded by a Premier League match against Legon Cities on Thursday.

And coach Boadu is in a buoyant mood, insisting his side is ready for any team in the world.

“Hearts of Oak’s team at the moment is ready for any club around the world,” he said ahead of the game against Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak are in pole position to end more than a decade of an elusive Premier League crown with five crucial games to end the season.