President Nana Akufo-Addo says his government is likely to introduce a free tertiary education programme as part of increasing access to education for more Ghanaian youth.

The President, however, did not disclose further details.

“For now, what has been put in place is a system where students at the tertiary level are provided loans while in school to help them cater for their needs, but we’re considering free tertiary education too,” he said.

The President made this revelation during the Global Education Summit held in London on Thursday, July 29.

Touching on the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy spearheaded by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the President noted that additional resources will be allocated to address challenges relating to increasing access and inadequate infrastructure limiting the effects of the programme.

Already, the government is allocating 23 per cent of its budget to the education sector.

“It’s one of the highest on the continent, and we intend to ramp it up even more,” the President stated.

Hundreds of thousands of young men and women, he disclosed have been privileged to attend SHS from all corners of the country due to the free SHS policy.

Adding that “the policy has reversed decades of exclusion, which denied, on the average, one hundred thousand young men and women, annually, entry to SHS education because of the poverty of their parents.”